At last, Kulanihako‘i High School has opened in South Maui, after a highly publicized failure by state Department of Education officials to abide by a critical condition of its construction: to build a pedestrian overpass to the school across busy Piilani Highway.

DOE’s attempt to circumvent that state Land Use Commission directive had left the $245 million school, which started construction in 2016, sitting empty, regrettably. An interim state-county compromise allowed the school to finally open on Monday — but the arduous process of finding funding for the overpass remains.