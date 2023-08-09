comscore A colorful pizza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Very Veggie

A colorful pizza

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Aug. 8, 2023
  • PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII

Vegans need not feel short-changed with this pizza, topped with roasted veggies and with a cashew cream standing in for cheese. With a combo this good, who needs pepperoni and mozzarella?

Tyler Guard modified a recipe he found online, using a wheat pizza dough from Whole Foods. He notes that he baked his pizza in a smoker, which gave it an added boost, but an oven also will work.

Vegan Pizza With Cashew Cream

Ingredients:

• 1 small butternut squash, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt, to taste

• 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

• 1/2 red onion, minced

• 1 (8-ounce) can sweet corn, drained

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes

• 22-ounce package pizza dough, such as organic wheat pizza dough from Whole Foods

Ingredients for cashew cream:

• 1 cup cashews

• 1/2 cup water

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 cloves garlic

• Pinch sea salt

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spread squash cubes on baking sheet and lightly coat in olive oil. Sprinkle with herbs and salt. Roast 20 minutes.

Combine jalapeños, onion and corn in a bowl. Stir in lemon juice and honey. Set aside.

Crush cherry tomatoes with your hands; let drain.

To make cashew cream: Combine ingredients in blender and puree until smooth. Adjust consistency with more nuts or water.

Roll out pizza dough in a baking pan to desired shape and thickness. Lightly brush all over with olive oil. Spread cashew cream in a thin layer. Top with drained tomatoes.

Strain jalapeño-corn mixture and spread over pizza. Spread roasted squash over top. Bake 20 minutes, until crust is lightly browned. Drizzle with more cashew cream.

Serves 6.

Note:

For a nice, crispy crust use a pizza stone. A pizza baking sheet with holes in the bottom is another good option.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 600 calories, 22 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1150 mg sodium, 89 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 19 g sugar, 13 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.

