Beggin' for s'more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Beggin’ for s’more

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:02 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    S’mores puffies ($6 each)

  • PHOTO COURTESY MILKY CEREAL BAR

    Beggin’ for s’more pie ($26.99)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    S’mores doughnuts ($2.25)

  • PHOTO COURTESY EDIBLE HONOLULU

    S’mores cookie ($3.95˛$5) with chocolate chips and hershey’s chocolate

National S’mores Day is tomorrow, Aug. 10. Indulge in these twists on the classic campfire treat. Read more

