National S’mores Day is tomorrow, Aug. 10. Indulge in these twists on the classic campfire treat.

Aloha Mamacita

Aloha Mamacita is known for its birria-themed takeout menu, but the biz also offers desserts like banana pudding, rare cheesecake cups andAloha Puffies (one for $6, six for $30 or 12 for $55).

Aloha Puffies come in flavors like original, cookie butter, Oreo, s’mores, chocolate and ube. S’mores is a bestseller and features a vanilla pastry cream filling, milk chocolate ganache, marshmallow sauce, graham cracker crumbs and mini marshmallows.

Aloha Mamacita

Waterfront Plaza

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste 4-A, Honolulu

Instagram: @aloha.mamacita

Milky Cereal Bar

Milky Cereal Bar is known for its cereal-inspired ice cream flavors, including Beggin’ for S’more, a mix of chocolate ice cream and s’mores topped with graham crackers and fire-roasted marshmallows.

The biz recently started offering ice cream pies, and Beggin’ for S’more is one of the available pie flavors ($26.99). It features a graham cracker crust, s’mores filling, marshmallows, chocolate drizzle and chocolate whipped cream.

Milky Cereal Bar

Ka Makana Alii

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-670-2764

milkyhawaii.com

Instagram: @milky.hawaii

Valerio’s Tropical Bakeshop

Valerio’s is a family-owned bake shop known for its breads and authentic Filipino desserts made with love. Popular items include pandesal, dinner rolls, ube cheese cinnamon rolls and ube crinkle cookies.

Be sure to check out the bakery’s wide variety of doughnuts ($2.25 each). S’mores is a popular flavor and its available all year (not just for the summer).

Doughnuts are dipped in chocolate ganache and topped with graham cracker crumbles, toasted marshmallows and a piece of Hershey’s chocolate.

Valerio’s Tropical Bakeshop

Waipahu Town Center

94-050 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu

808-676-5777

valeriostropicalbakeshop.com

Instagram: @valerios_hi

Edible Honolulu

Cookie dough in flavors like banana Nutella and birthday cake is all the rage at Edible Honolulu, but you can find freshly baked cookies here, too. The most popular flavors are milk and cereal and the regular chocolate chip cookie, which is made with semisweet chocolate chips.

Cookies are baked in small batches daily to ensure that they are as fresh as possible. The s’mores cookie ($3.95-$5) features classic dough mixed with chocolate chips and Hershey’s chocolate. There are graham crackers inside the cookies, which are finished with a toasted marshmallow. Crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle, this cookie is the best of both worlds.

Edible Honolulu

1960 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-947-7263

ediblehawaii.square.site

Instagram: @ediblehnl