Shrimply awesome

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you’re craving garlic shrimp, you no longer have to go to Oahu’s north shore. Read more

The next time you’re craving garlic shrimp, you no longer have to go to Oahu’s north shore. Angry Shrimp opened this past spring in Waikiki and offers a seafood-centric menu.

“People love shrimp; I have never seen someone who doesn’t like it,” says business owner Takuya Tsutsumi. “I thought, ‘Why not give a shrimp business a try?’ We have so many customers who have come back (since we opened).

“I created the logo for the business first, and it looked kind of angry,” he adds. “So, we decided on the name ‘Angry Shrimp’ — plus, it’s easy to remember.”

Signature dishes include original or spicy garlic butter shrimp plate ($16.95), crispy shrimp katsu roll ($11.95) and crispy large coconut shrimp plate ($15.95).

“Other shrimp businesses — on the North Shore, for example — have shrimp with shells,” Tsutsumi says. “It’s hard to peel every one. Ours is soft after the shells are peeled off, and they’re marinated overnight in a special, secret sauce. Once you try it, you’ll be coming back for sure.”

The crispy shrimp katsu roll is an 8-inch-long fried shrimp sandwich with your choice of tartar or spicy sauce. Angry Shrimp is also known for its miso butterfish plate ($17.95), which features a generous portion at a reasonable price. Other menu options include a crispy and juicy oyster plate ($15.95), teriyaki marinated salmon plate ($15.95) and crispy shrimp katsu plate ($15.95). Wash everything down with Hawaiian iced tea ($3.95) made with pure cane sugar.

“We have outdoor seating available, and it feels nice to enjoy good seafood in the open air,” Tsutsumi says. “We have good food and a good place to eat it in, so please come join us.”

The biz is currently open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. Follow the business on Instagram (@angryshrimphawaii) for updates.

Angry Shrimp

208 Kapuni St., Honolulu

Web: angry-shrimp.com

Instagram: @angryshrimphawaii

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Credit or debit cards accepted