Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you’re in Kailua or Kaneohe, check out these delicious eats: Read more

The next time you’re in Kailua or Kaneohe, check out these delicious eats:

A new sandwich shop

Mala Market (600 Kailua Road) just opened its second location in Kailua Town Center. The biz celebrated its grand opening Aug. 5 and is known for its fresh, flavorful sandwiches. All sandwiches are served with whole-grain bread, six freshly cut vegetables, provolone cheese, house mayo, and a side of chips or salad.

Popular options include chicken salad ($13.99), turkey avocado ($13.99) and shrimp salad ($15.99). The hummus wrap ($11.99) is a new menu item and a Kailua exclusive.

Visit malamarkethawaii.com.

A latin experience

Mojito Café (306 Kuulei Road) is coming up on its one-year anniversary (Sept. 2), and the Latin-American restaurant plans to celebrate with salsa lessons and salsa dancing. Besides its original house mojitos ($16) — along with pisco sours ($15) and traditional margaritas ($17) — the biz is known for its empanadas ($18), shrimp ceviche ($26), Cubano sandwich ($24) and Colombian arepas ($32).

Call 808-892-1313 or visit mojitocafehi.com.

Smokin’ hot

Whiskey Smoke 808 (45-1118 Kamehameha Hwy.) opened in its new Kaneohe-based brick-and-mortar toward the end of July.

The biz is known for its wood-smoked meats, including pulled pork, chicken, brisket and pork ribs.

Popular menu items include brisket plate ($27.04) — which comes with two sides, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños and choice of barbecue sauce — classic burger ($16.64) and burnt ends ($10.40). Keep an eye out for featured specials like porterhouse sizzle platter ($26) and Hogzilla Plate ($23.58).

Whiskey Smoke is currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Follow the business on Instagram (@whiskeysmoke_808).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).