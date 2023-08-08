comscore Honolulu plans $257.1 million CIP, rail bond sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu plans $257.1 million CIP, rail bond sale

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Honolulu plans to sell $257.1 million in general obligation bonds to subsidize its 2024 capital improvement program as well as the ongoing construction of the Hono­lulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s rail project. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: ABC Stores

Scroll Up