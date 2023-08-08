comscore Lawsuit expected over dismantling of Haiku Stairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawsuit expected over dismantling of Haiku Stairs

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 Friends of Haiku Stairs members rally outside Honolulu Hale in an effort to save the iconic steps above Kaneohe.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2022 The Friends of Haiku Stairs and the City Council disagree on the future of the once-legally accessible steel steps built along a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs, a 36-year-old nonprofit dedicated to preserving the once-legally accessible steel steps built along a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe, is suing the city to prevent removal of the stairs via helicopters by a newly contracted demolition company. Read more

