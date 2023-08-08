Peace Ceremony commemorates anniversary of atomic bombing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Attendees of the 34th annual Hiroshima Peace Ceremony took turns ringing the Hiroshima Peace Bell replica outside the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii on Monday.

The annual event commemorates the 78th anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, bringing together leaders from various walks of life, each of whom shared their messages of peace and remembrance for those affected by the tragic event.

“As we reflect on the past, let us also look to the future with unwavering determination,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who gave the event’s keynote speech. “May this commemorative service and the bonds between Hiroshima and Honolulu continue to inspire us to build a world free from the horrors of war.”

The afternoon ceremony opened with a Shinto blessing and purification ceremony performed by Bishop Daiya Amano of Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii.

Other guest speakers included 2004 Honolulu-­Hiroshima student exchange program delegate Jen Townsend, as well as Christian, Buddhist, Jewish and Shinto religious leaders.

One of the first steps toward a peaceful society is understanding rather than criticizing the strengths and weaknesses of others, said Buddhist Bishop Toshiyuki Umitani of Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii. Establishing Honolulu and Hiroshima’s sister-city relationship in 1959, as well as observing ceremonies such as Monday’s where leaders of various religions are brought together, all foster steps toward peace, he said.

“Even though we have different perspectives, we are all wishing for a peaceful and harmonious society,” Umitani said. “What we can do may be limited, however, we hope that everybody will contribute in their own way.”

Blangiardi noted the deep ties forged between Honolulu and Hiroshima since the bombing, all of which range from joyous to painful.

“We must acknowledge the profound impact of World War II, which forever linked Honolulu and Hiroshima,” he said. “Let us honor the legacy of those who have suffered by fostering a world where peace and understanding prevail.”

In her speech, Townsend spoke about her experience traveling in 2004 with a group of high school-age students who participated in the YMCA’s Honolulu- Hiroshima exchange program called “Let’s Get Together.” The program, which is the nation’s longest-running exchange program, was created in 1961 to build strong international friendships between youths.

She described learning about Sadako Sasaki, who lived through the Hiroshima bombing but later died of leukemia. She also spoke of their visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, where they learned about the devastating aftermath of the bombing.

“As we stood there taking it all in, we wept for Sadako, we wept for our ancestors and we wept for humankind,” Townsend said. “We left Japan that summer with a sense of responsibility to promote world peace and a world free of nuclear weapons.”

For Townsend, the Monday ceremony was an emotional experience, but she sees great hope alongside the sadness.

“It was a tragic event, but like everything, there’s always something good that can come out of it,” she said. “If humankind can invent such tremendous destructive power, we surely have the power to come together to prevent world conflict and create conditions to allow peace to hold and flourish.”

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.