Peace Ceremony commemorates anniversary of atomic bombing
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:01 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Mark Kekaileonui Haworth of Halau Wa‘a Episcopal Hono‘uli‘uli blew a conch shell Monday as Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing and mission advancement for YMCA of Honolulu, left, stood in place during the 34th annual commemoration and peace service for victims of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Rev. Takamasa Yamamura sang “Ave Maria.”
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hiroshima Peace Bell was rung during the ceremony.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, right, rang the Hiroshima Peace Bell on Monday with the help of the Rev. Jun Miyasaka of the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii during the 34th annual commemoration and peace service.