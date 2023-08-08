comscore Peace Ceremony commemorates anniversary of atomic bombing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Peace Ceremony commemorates anniversary of atomic bombing

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Mark Kekaileonui Haworth of Halau Wa‘a Episcopal Hono‘uli‘uli blew a conch shell Monday as Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing and mission advancement for YMCA of Honolulu, left, stood in place during the 34th annual commemoration and peace service for victims of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack.

    Kahu Mark Kekaileonui Haworth of Halau Wa'a Episcopal Hono'uli'uli blew a conch shell Monday as Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing and mission advancement for YMCA of Honolulu, left, stood in place during the 34th annual commemoration and peace service for victims of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rev. Takamasa Yamamura sang “Ave Maria.”

    The Rev. Takamasa Yamamura sang "Ave Maria."

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hiroshima Peace Bell was rung during the ceremony.

    The Hiroshima Peace Bell was rung during the ceremony.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, right, rang the Hiroshima Peace Bell on Monday with the help of the Rev. Jun Miyasaka of the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii during the 34th annual commemoration and peace service.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, right, rang the Hiroshima Peace Bell on Monday with the help of the Rev. Jun Miyasaka of the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii during the 34th annual commemoration and peace service.

Attendees of the 34th annual Hiroshima Peace Ceremony took turns ringing the Hiroshima Peace Bell replica outside the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii on Monday. Read more

