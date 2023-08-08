comscore Visitor industry pioneers to be honored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visitor industry pioneers to be honored

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM John C. Crotts, director of the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Travel Industry Management, stands in the school’s hall of honor beside portraits of school alumni.

Trustees of the Hawaii Hospitality Hall of Fame will celebrate the past by adding 14 more hospitality pioneers to a Wall of Fame at a gala later this month, while focusing on the future by raising funds for the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Travel Industry Management. Read more

