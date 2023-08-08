comscore Hilo shut out in LL 12U West Regional | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hilo shut out in LL 12U West Regional

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Hilo did not come up with the big hit in a 6-0 loss to El Segundo, Calif., on Monday at the Little League West Regional (12U) West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif. Read more

