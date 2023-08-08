Hilo shut out in LL 12U West Regional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilo did not come up with the big hit in a 6-0 loss to El Segundo, Calif., on Monday at the Little League West Regional (12U) West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

El Segundo scored four runs in the third and its three pitchers allowed four hits, all singles.

Hilo will face San Ramon, Calif., in an elimination game today at 3 p.m. The winner will face El Segundo on Friday for the regional title and berth in the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Hilo (1-1) had multiple base runners in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Knoxx Kailimai, Keyan Wada, Madden Awaya and Kase Ulibas hit singles for Hilo, which drew three walks and struck out 10 times.

Kailimai allowed an unearned run in 22⁄3 innings of relief and Wada retired all four batters he faced.

El Segundo loaded the bases in the top of the first inning on a walk and two singles. Hilo pitcher Jordan Pagan induced a ground ball to shortstop Liam Villanueva, who threw to catcher Jansen Keanu for the force out. A bases-loaded walk brought in a run before Pagan struck out the next two batters.

El Segundo had two base runners in the second, but Pagan recorded a strikeout to retire the side.

El Segundo went up 5-0 in the third. The Southern California representative had three consecutive RBI singles and another run scored on a fielder’s choice.

Hilo put runners at the corners in the bottom of the inning, but a strikeout and pop out ended the threat.

El Segundo went up 6-0 in the fourth on a fielding error by the Hilo shortstop.

Hilo stranded runners at first and second in the bottom half, and left the bases loaded in the fifth.