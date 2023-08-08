Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – August 8, 2023 Today Updated 10:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL Little League West Regional (12U) Monday At San Bernardino, Calif. El Segundo, Calif. 6, Hilo 0 El Segundo, Calif. 104 100 — 6 10 0 Hilo 000 000 — 0 4 2 W—Declan McRoberts. L—Jordan Pagan. Leading hitters—El Segundo: Louis Lappe 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Max Baker 2 RBIs. LITTLE LEAGUE JUNIOR West Regional (13-14) Friday At Bend, Ore. Honolulu 11, La Grande, Ore. 1 La Grande, Ore. 010 00 — 1 2 2 Honolulu 200 09 — 11 8 2 W—Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz. L—Darek. Leading hitters—Honolulu: Daly Watson 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Iona Uyehara 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Micah Bennett 2-3; Zack Bagoyo 2 RBIs; Ajimine-Dela Cruz 2 RBIs; Kaikea Patoc-Young 3b. Sunday Honolulu 8, Dublin, Calif. 0 Dublin, Calif. 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Honolulu 400 202 x — 8 9 0 W—Kaikea Patoc-Young. L—Ryan. Leading hitters—Honolulu: Watson 2-2, 2b; Chase Kawakami 2 RBIs; Tate Kobashigawa 3b, 2 runs; Zack Bagoyo 2 RBIs; AJ Wida 2 RBIs; Peyton Shimokawa 2-2. Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series Sunday At Branson, Mo. Hawaii Kai Fear 808 8, Marlboro, N.J. 0 Marlboro, N.J. 000 00 — 0 0 2 Hawaii Kai Fear 808 102 14 — 8 7 0 W—Keona Barraza. L—Ethan Mecchi. Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Hunter Tam 2 runs; Jayce Braun 3-3, 2 2bs, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Emmric Alapa 2b; Matthew Lee 2b. OBRL New Era 11, Yardley, Pa. 0 OBRL New Era 013 53 — 11 11 0 Yardley, Pa. 000 00 — 0 3 0 W—Riley-James Ho. L—Logan Shaffer. Leading hitters—OBRL New Era: Noah Kawakami 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tanner Ogata 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ho 3-3, 2 RBIs; Sage Sullivan 2 runs; Xaeden Lopes 2b; Desten Napierala Dias-Kaluna 2b. Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Cal Ripken 10 World Series Sunday At Crown Point, Ind. Bryant, Ark. 4, Westside Bombers 3 Westside Bombers 020 010 — 3 7 3 Bryant, Ark. 210 10x — 4 5 0 W—Jacob Bohanna. L—Shane Kealoha. S—Gannon Drake. Leading hitters—Westside Bombers: Stansen Verbeckmoes 2-3. Bryant Black Sox: Sawyer Shook 3 runs; Cru Billins 2-2; Paxton Clegg 2 RBIs. Marlboro, N.J. 000 00 — 0 0 2 Hawaii Kai Fear 808 102 14 — 8 7 0 W—Keona Barraza. L—Ethan Mecchi. Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Hunter Tam 2 runs; Jayce Braun 3-3, 2 2bs, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Emmric Alapa 2b; Matthew Lee 2b. OBRL New Era 11, Yardley, Pa. 0 OBRL New Era 013 53 — 11 11 0 Yardley, Pa. 000 00 — 0 3 0 W—Riley-James Ho. L—Logan Shaffer. Leading hitters—OBRL New Era: Noah Kawakami 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tanner Ogata 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ho 3-3, 2 RBIs; Sage Sullivan 2 runs; Xaeden Lopes 2b; Desten Napierala Dias-Kaluna 2b. Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Cal Ripken 10 World Series Sunday At Crown Point, Ind. Bryant, Ark. 4, Westside Bombers 3 Westside Bombers 020 010 — 3 7 3 Bryant, Ark. 210 10x — 4 5 0 W—Jacob Bohanna. L—Shane Kealoha. S—Gannon Drake. Leading hitters—Westside Bombers: Stansen Verbeckmoes 2-3. Bryant Black Sox: Sawyer Shook 3 runs; Cru Billins 2-2; Paxton Clegg 2 RBIs. Previous Story Television and radio – August 8, 2023