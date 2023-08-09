Letter: Koreans deserve peace, reunions across border

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is time to end our longest war. The Korean War did not end on July 27, 1953. The armistice may have ended large-scale fighting in the peninsula, but without a peace treaty, we are still at war.

That is why, as a second-generation Korean, I am respectfully asking U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda to co-sponsor House Resolution 1369, the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act.

We in Hawaii, in solidarity with both the people of North and South Korea, have a right to a future where none of our homes and our surrounding environment are used or targeted for military purposes. We deserve a chance to reunite with known and unknown family members in North Korea, whether we are Koreans who have been separated against our will or those who were not able to recover loved ones who died or went missing in the fighting.

Jun Shin

Ala Moana

