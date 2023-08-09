Letter: Monster houses can provide more homes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A lot has been said about limiting monster houses. I think to myself, What is the problem with them? After all, we need more housing.

I think the biggest issue is parking and traffic in the area. So why aren’t we focused on solving those problems? A simple regulation like the new homes must provide for as many parking spaces as there are bathrooms.

We all need to think out of the box to come up with solutions that have a chance to work.

Lee Castonguay

Waialae Nui

