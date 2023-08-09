comscore Letters: Cal Thomas doesn’t get use of guns in real life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters: Cal Thomas doesn’t get use of guns in real life

Cal Thomas has lost his mind in advocating weapons for everyone (“To fight crime, shoot back at the criminals who attack,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 8). Read more

