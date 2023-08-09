Off The News: Faraway Dora still packed punch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a reminder to keep your devices charged, check emergency supplies, and be prepared if the power goes out or evacuation is necessary: While Hurricane Dora passed well to the south of Hawaii, resulting high winds buffeted the islands, toppling trees and damaging power lines. On Maui, several thousand residents lost power yesterday, and some schools and attractions were closed; brush fires broke out on Maui and Hawaii island, leading to evacuations.

Dora has affected Hawaii’s surf, as well, with high surf warnings issued for east shores of Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai, and high surf advisories issued for east shores of Oahu and Kauai.