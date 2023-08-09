comscore Off The News: Faraway Dora still packed punch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Faraway Dora still packed punch

  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

It’s a reminder to keep your devices charged, check emergency supplies, and be prepared if the power goes out or evacuation is necessary: While Hurricane Dora passed well to the south of Hawaii, resulting high winds buffeted the islands, toppling trees and damaging power lines. Read more

Letter: Before snorkeling, test and check your gear

