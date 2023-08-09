Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Faraway Dora still packed punch Today Updated 7 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s a reminder to keep your devices charged, check emergency supplies, and be prepared if the power goes out or evacuation is necessary: While Hurricane Dora passed well to the south of Hawaii, resulting high winds buffeted the islands, toppling trees and damaging power lines. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s a reminder to keep your devices charged, check emergency supplies, and be prepared if the power goes out or evacuation is necessary: While Hurricane Dora passed well to the south of Hawaii, resulting high winds buffeted the islands, toppling trees and damaging power lines. On Maui, several thousand residents lost power yesterday, and some schools and attractions were closed; brush fires broke out on Maui and Hawaii island, leading to evacuations. Dora has affected Hawaii’s surf, as well, with high surf warnings issued for east shores of Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai, and high surf advisories issued for east shores of Oahu and Kauai. Previous Story Letter: Before snorkeling, test and check your gear