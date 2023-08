Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maybe it’s due to the hot, dry summer — a season that tends to bring rodents in from the outside. But it may be time to step up inspections and vector control, after a video went viral of a couple of rats scampering in a Beretania Street supermarket bakery case, and after a Kahului gas-station mart was temporarily shut down due to a rat infestation.

Taking measures will help eradicate infestations and keep the problems from spreading. In the Maui gas station’s case, the state allowed it to restart selling food after it cleaned all harborage areas, sealed openings and conducted professional pest control treatments.