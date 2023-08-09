comscore 5 women accuse pediatrician of sex assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

5 women accuse pediatrician of sex assault

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Five women filed a lawsuit against a well-known Oahu pediatrician Monday, accusing him of being “a serial sexual predator” who groomed them by prescribing amphetamines to help them lose weight and performing unnecessary breast examinations. Read more

