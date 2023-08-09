5 women accuse pediatrician of sex assault

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Five women filed a lawsuit against a well-known Oahu pediatrician Monday, accusing him of being “a serial sexual predator” who groomed them by prescribing amphetamines to help them lose weight and performing unnecessary breast examinations.

Dr. Gregory K. Yim allegedly met the women when they chose him as their children’s doctor and used his medical practice to sexually abuse his adult female patients between 2017 and 2022, according to the complaint filed in Oahu Circuit Court by attorneys Crystal K. Glendon and Kelli K. Lee Ponce. “He did this in a manner that was subtle, yet devastating — by performing ‘breast examinations’ that were not medically necessary, appropriate or warranted,” the lawsuit said.

Yim is a pediatric neurologist who practices in Kane­ohe and Honolulu, and runs Gregory K. Yim M.D. LLC, Synapse LLC and Windward Pediatrics LLC. He has worked as a professor at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and serves as an expert witness in lawsuits.

Yim’s attorney, Thomas E. Cook, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that his client is aware of the allegations and cannot discuss patient information.

“The claims are denied and the case will be vigorously defended,” Cook said.

Yim allegedly invited the women to be his patients and said he would help them lose weight, according to the civil complaint. He asked them to see him at his practice in town in the physician’s building at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and prescribed the women Adderall, a “highly addictive form of amphetamine,” the lawsuit said.

Adderall is a controlled substance, and the lawsuit claims that Yim told the women they had to see him once a month to get their prescriptions refilled. During those refill appointments, “under the guise of medical care,” Yim began to “repeatedly sexually abuse and molest” the women by performing unnecessary breast examinations on them, according to the complaint.

Generally, breast exams on healthy adult women the same age as the plaintiffs are done annually in conjunction with a mammogram, the complaint said. “Ideally, this exam is performed by a women’s health specialist. Gregory Yim is not a women’s health specialist — he is a pediatric neurologist,” wrote Glendon and Ponce. “Even so, he managed to perform more than 162 breast examinations” on the plaintiffs during the period in question.

Yim allegedly wrote prescriptions for up to 60 milligrams of Adderall per day for the women and they became “seriously addicted” and found they “could not function without it,” according to the complaint.

Additionally, there was no informed consent to Yim’s weight-loss treatment plan, the lawsuit said.