Hawaiian Telcom is celebrating its 140th anniversary by offering $140,000 in digital equity grants to local nonprofit organizations.

The funds come from the Bell Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic organization created by Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company Altafiber, which last month committed $1 million to nonprofits that are expanding access to broadband internet over the next five years.

“Broadband access is a critical piece in building resiliency and sustainability for our state,” said Su Shin, Hawaiian Telcom president and general manager, in a news release. “We’re committed to empowering more communities and to improving digital equity for all residents.”

Grant amounts range from $20,000 to $25,000. So far, Hawaiian Telcom and Bell Charitable Foundation have awarded nearly $60,000 to Hawaii-based programs focused on technology access and literacy. Grant applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 at the foundation’s website, tinyurl.com/mr24fx5j.