Hawaii News

HPD officer succumbs to injuries from July 11 crash

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.
  • Courtesy: HPD

A Honolulu Police Department motorcycle officer died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a July 11 traffic accident in Kapolei, but not before he donated his organs to save lives. Read more

