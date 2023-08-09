comscore Library program offers free tech help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Library program offers free tech help

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

“Digital navigators” are offering free help with technology questions via telephone and in person at five Hawaii public libraries through a pilot program provided by the Hawaii State Public Library System. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Proper protocols can defuse artificial intelligence scams

Scroll Up