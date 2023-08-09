Library program offers free tech help

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Digital navigators” are offering free help with technology questions via telephone and in person at five Hawaii public libraries through a pilot program provided by the Hawaii State Public Library System.

Digital navigators “are real people who can answer technology questions and teach practical skills so anyone can use technology and the internet with confidence,” according to a news release.

Members of the public are encouraged to ask the digital navigators about use of basic technology — computers, tablets, cellphones, email, social media, video calls — and digital literacy programs provided by the state library system.

One caller Monday asked how to find their email inbox on their tablet, said Mallory Fujitani, special assistant in the Office of the State Librarian. Other examples of possible topics: how to browse the internet; how to use common iPhone or Android phone apps; and how to qualify for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program for free or reduced-price internet access.

“In many communities the public library is the only place where residents have free access to the internet and electronic devices,” Stacey A. Aldrich, state librarian, said in the release.

The navigators are trained and provided by digital health company Pear Suite. They work remotely, and most are from across Oahu, but some mainland workers may be added if demand rises, Fujitani said.

The pilot program runs through December and is funded at $64,000 through the state public libraries budget. It was launched because library patrons indicated in a survey last year that they would like one-on-one assistance with technology, Fujitani said.

“We are doing this pilot project to see if it can meet that need,” she said.

DIGITAL NAVIGATORS PROGRAM

Free assistance provided by the Hawaii State Public Library System through December, except holidays:

>> Hot line: Call 808-320-5141 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

>> In-person assistance: Walk-ins welcome or reserve a time at 808ne.ws/3KuQMJf at the following locations:

Kailua Public Library: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. second and fourth Saturday monthly

Kaimuki Public Library: 2-6 p.m. first and third Monday monthly

Kapolei Public Library: 2-6 p.m. first and third Wednesday monthly

McCully-Moiliili Public Library: 1-5 p.m. second and fourth Thursday monthly

Pearl City Public Library: noon-4 p.m. first and third Sunday monthly

For more information: librarieshawaii.org