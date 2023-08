Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

ABC Stores has announced the following promotions:

>> Bryson Yamamoto has been named store manager for ABC’s Ala Moana Center location. He has been with the company for 14 years.

>> Chevis Miyasato, who has been with ABC Stores for 20 years, has been named store manager of ABC’s store in the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas.

>> Relyn Delfin has been named store manager for ABC’s location in Lahaina Center on Maui. She has been with the company for 26 years.

>> Cristopher Butac has been named store manager for ABC’s store located in Piilani Village Shopping Center on Maui. He has been with ABC Stores for 12 years.

>> Maelani Iokepa has been promoted to the position of executive chef at Basalt restaurant. She has been with the restaurant for six years. Iokepa is a graduate of the University of Hawaii’s GoFarm program.

