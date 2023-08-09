comscore Public invited to Q&A about housing order | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public invited to Q&A about housing order

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The state’s chief housing officer is scheduled to host a public virtual question-and-answer session today on Gov. Josh Green’s recent emergency proclamation for housing. Read more

