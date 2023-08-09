comscore Diamond Head matchups announced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Diamond Head matchups announced

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

ESPN Events announced the matchups for December’s Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic men’s basketball tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

