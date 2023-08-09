Diamond Head matchups announced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

ESPN Events announced the matchups for December’s Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic men’s basketball tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The eight-team tournament will feature 12 games played on Dec. 21, 22 and 24.

The first-round matchups are Nevada vs. Temple at 10 a.m.; TCU vs. Old Dominion at noon; Georgia Tech vs. UMass at 4 p.m.; and Portland vs. host Hawaii at 6 p.m.

Semifinal and consolation games will be played Dec. 22, and the last day of competition will have four more games, including the tournament championship at 3:30 p.m.

Chaminade men’s basketball team adds 6

Chaminade men’s basketball coach Eric Bovaird announced the addition of six players for the upcoming season.

The recruits are Matt Fegurgur (6-foot-10 forward; Long Beach State), Wyatt Lowell (6-9 forward; Portland), Brendan Mora (6-5 guard; Pomona-Pitzer), Kelton Samore (6-9 forward; Seattle Pacific), Jamir Thomas (6-0 guard; City College of San Francisco) and Alec Peterson (6-4 guard; Rolling Hills Prep in California).

Vulcans volleyball announces 6 newcomers

Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball coach Chris Leonard announced the addition of six newcomers for the 2023 season.

The recruits are Raelee Samio (6-foot-1 outsider hitter/middle blocker; Casper College), Baylee Goeas Galdeira (5-5 libero/defensive specialist; ‘Iolani), Chase Koepke (6-0 MB/opposite; Los Alamitos High in Calif.), Erynn Munoz (5-8 setter; Trabuco Hills High in Calif.), Kaleiah McPherson (5-11 OPP/OH; Green Hope High in N.C.) and Isabella Aguinaldo (5-3 DS/L; San Diego Christian College).

In addition, Camilla Chun, who played for the Vulcans during the 2020-21 spring semester, will return after serving a two-year church mission.

Marroquin to lead UHH men’s soccer

Diego Marroquin was named the Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer acting head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Marroquin, of Petaluma, Calif., replaces Garrett Estrin, who was hired prior to the 2022 season.

Marroquin served as head coach for the Holy Names men’s team the last two years.