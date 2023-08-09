Hawaii Cal Ripken 12U teams win their pools

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

OBRL New Era and Hawaii Kai Fear 808 won Tuesday to wrap up pool play with 5-0 records at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

OBRL New Era defeated Florence, Ala., 2-1, while Hawaii Kai Fear 808 routed Lutz, Fla., 22-4 in five innings.

Kobejames Kealoha singled in Bryce Kedro with the go-ahead run with two outs in the fifth inning for OBRL New Era.

Tanner Ogata pitched the fifth for the victory and Talon Pa’ahao worked the sixth for the save. Desten Napierala Dias-Kaluna allowed an unearned run over the first four innings. The three OBRL New Era pitchers combined to allow two hits.

OBRL New Era had already clinched the No. 1 seed in pool A on Monday.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 scored nine runs in the first inning and 12 in the fifth against Lutz in a battle for the No. 1 seed in pool B.

Jayse Braun batted 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs, Keona Barraza went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs and Hunter Tam was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs for Hawaii Kai Fear 808.

Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau and Nas Jingao combined on a five-hitter.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 will face Easton, Mass., at 9 a.m. today and OBRL New Era will play Black Hills, Wash., at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the U.S. championship bracket.