comscore Hawaii Cal Ripken 12U teams win their pools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Cal Ripken 12U teams win their pools

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

OBRL New Era and Hawaii Kai Fear 808 won Tuesday to wrap up pool play with 5-0 records at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. Read more

Warriors' Sagapolutele is full of positivity and energy
Scoreboard – August 9, 2023

