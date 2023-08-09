Prep preview: ILH: Punahou focusing on present, not its glorious past

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As far as Punahou is concerned, last year’s turnaround and the ILH championship that came with it are are all just a part of the program’s glorious past.

“I don’t look at it as a part two, or sequel or a continuation.” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “It’s more, we will take this team as far as we can, squeeze as much juice out of these guys as we can. That’s all that we want to accomplish, every team has a different personality.”

The Buffanblu improved from a 1-4 season in Kia’s debut to 9-2 in his second campaign, his first with a full offseason. The team averaged 26.5 more points than it allowed a season after yielding 12.2 more than it scored the year before. That difference of 39 points is the third-highest single-season turnaround since the OIA and ILH split in 1973, behind only Rich Miano’s state Division II champion Kaiser squad in 2012 and Sava’i Eselu’s 2018 Moanalua crew.

The biggest improvement by a top tier ILH team was 25 when Doug Bennett — Kia’s old high school coach — took over for Dave Eldredge at Punahou in 1977. Eldredge was hired in February that year while Kia didn’t start until the middle of June. Add in the fact that the state was coming out of a pandemic, and the Buffanblu weren’t quite ready to buck the Saint Louis dynasty.

“For us, we kind of did a lot that first year to establish as much culture as we could,” Kia said. “But having that full offseason last year was huge for us. That time together with the staff and the kids made all of the difference for us.”

As Kia is quick to point out, each team is different. Quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele enrolled at the University of Hawaii after leading the Buffanblu to nearly 40 points per game and kicker Jordan Kapisi also graduated. First-team All-State linebacker GianCarlo Rufo and defensive back Travis Ross also graduated from the ILH’s top defensive unit.

The cupboard is far from bare, though, with 13 returnees who were judged among the best in the state last year.

Edge rusher Kekai Burnett, an Oregon State commit, returns on defense and leading receiver Astin Hange are the biggest stars on this year’s crew, but the sport’s sudden free agency craze cost the Buffanblu talented lineman KJ Hallums to Bishop Gorman and Terahiti Wolfe to state champion Kahuku.

Alika Cavaco-Amoy is the top linebacker behind Burnett and despite Wolfe’s defection the defensive backfield is locked down with the likes of Aiden Takuma and Agenhart Ellis.

Even with Hallums off to the desert, the offensive line is an embarrassment of riches with seniors Caleb Rhinelander, Tuineau Muti and Tayson Tahiti make up a stout front wall whether it be opening lanes for running backs Alai Williams and Iosepa Lyman or protecting new quarterback Ty McCutcheon.

McCutcheon, a senior, served as Sagapolutele’s backup last year but got into every game and posted 689 passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions but his final pass was picked off by Kahuku freshman Madden Soliai in a state championship loss that still stings.

“He’s not new to the team but it’s his first time starting,” Kia said. “The boys are really familiar with him and he is a leader and we are fully confident in what he can do with his leadership and capability.”

He won’t get any time to ease into his new role, as Punahou opens at Mililani on Saturday and plays two California teams and visits Campbell before beginning defense of its ILH title in September. With Kamehameha rebuilding, the league title figures to come down to Punahou and Saint Louis. Punahou swept the series with Saint Louis last year for the first time since 2014 when Kanawai Noa and Wayne Taulapapa were the big men on campus.

Punahou will play four games at Alexander Field this year, just as it did when the program was established in 1909.

The Sons of Oahu suffered their only two losses to Kahuku last year but won’t meet the Red Raiders until the state tournament if they can get that far.

“It was really disappointing because it was definitely not our best game and it was on the biggest stage,” Kia said. “It shouldn’t leave a good taste in your mouth but I think with the time off and the work that we have put in together I think everybody’s more excited and focused.”

PUNAHOU BUFFANBLU

Head coach: Nate Kia

Career record: Third season, 10-6 (.625)

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

8/12 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.

8/18 Millikan (Calif.) 3 p.m.

8/26 Moanalua 3 p.m.

9/2 @ Centennial (Calif.) 4:30 p.m.

9/15 @ Campbell 7:30 p.m.

9/22 @ Kamehameha 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Saint Louis* 6 p.m.

10/21 Kamehameha 3 p.m.

10/28 Saint Louis 3 p.m.

*— @ Farrington

Other ILH capsules and schedules

DAMIEN MONARCHS

Two years into his tenure as head coach, Anthony “Bones” Tuitele is one of two coaches all-time to have a .500 career winning percentage or better at Damien.

To get to states, the Monarchs have to figure out how to get past ‘Iolani, and nearly came close in the first regular-season game last season, losing 13-12.

AJ Tuifua stepped into a huge role as a freshman quarterback last season and excelled, setting the school’s single-game passing record of 400 yards vs. Pac-Five. With only nine seniors leaving, the Monarchs should be tough to beat.

DAMIEN MONARCHS

Head coach: Anthony Tuitele

Career record: Third season, 8-8 (.500)

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

8/11 Villa Park (Calif.)* 7 p.m.

8/19 @ Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.

8/25 @ Kauai 4 p.m.

9/2 Damien (Calif.)* 6 p.m.

9/9 Pac-Five* 7 p.m.

9/16 @ Punahou I-AA 3:15 p.m.

9/22 @ ‘Iolani 3:15 p.m.

10/7 Kamehameha I-AA** 7 p.m.

10/14 ‘Iolani* 6 p.m.

10/27 Saint Louis I-AA* 7 p.m.

*— @ Farrington

** — @ Radford

‘IOLANI RAIDERS

The Raiders are three wins away from reaching 500 in the history of school and Wendell Look, back for his 32nd season in charge, has nearly half of them with 226.

The Raiders have scheduled teams in all three divisions outside of the ILH, with an intriguing game Sept. 15 at Kapolei.

Senior quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui graduated but the Raiders built up experience behind him with senior Kualau Manuel and sophomore CJ Villanueva, who both attempted more than 40 passes last season. Senior Taniela Taliauli has been one of the best receivers in Division I with 19 touchdown receptions and more than 1,000 receiving yards over the past two seasons.

‘IOLANI RAIDERS

Head coach: Wendell Look

Career record: 32nd season, 226-136-3 (.623)

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

8/12 Kaimuki 3 p.m.

8/19 Farrington 3 p.m.

8/25 Pac-Five 3:15 p.m.

9/8 Saint Louis I-AA 3:15 p.m.

9/15 @ Kapolei 7 p.m.

9/22 Damien 3:15 p.m.

10/7 @ Punahou I-AA 3 p.m.

10/14 Damien* 6 p.m.

10/20 KS I-AA 3:15 p.m.

*— @ Farrington

KAMEHAMEHA WARRIORS

Fourteen years after winning its last state championship, Kamehameha is still waiting to get back into the tournament.

Kaeo Drummondo will try to change that. The former Hilo head football coach, who guided the Vikings to Division I state championships in 2017 and ’19, takes over for Abu Ma’afala after the first winless campaign in school history.

Drummondo has his work cut out for him. Quarterback Kealii Ah Yat is gone after graduating. Kaina Watson, an impressive freshman receiver last year, is now at Bishop Gorman. Standout defensive end Nazaiah Caravallo left in the offseason for Campbell.

KAMEHAMEHA WARRIORS

Head coach: Kaeo Drummondo

Career record: First season, 0-0

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

8/12 Moanalua* 6:30 p.m.

8/25 @ Waianae 7:30 p.m.

9/1 @ Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

9/15 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Punahou 7:30 p.m.

9/29 @ Mission Viejo (Calif.) 4 p.m.

10/6 Saint Louis 7 p.m.

10/13 Saint Louis* 7 p.m.

10/21 @ Punahou 3 p.m.

*— @ Farrington

PAC-FIVE WOLFPACK

A game scheduled against Kalaheo this weekend is now considered a scrimmage, which leaves the Wolfpack with just a five-game, All-ILH schedule.

Head coach Kena Heffernan’s team got a win in ILH play over Punahou I-AA last year before losing in the Division II state tournament.

Two big voids to fill are quarterback Koa Kaai and two-way standout Blade Kaululaau.

PAC-FIVE WOLFPACK

Head coach: Kena Heffernan

Career record: Third season, 5-10 (.333)

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

8/25 @ ‘Iolani 3:15 p.m.

9/9 Damien* 7 p.m.

9/22 @ Kamehameha I-AA 4 p.m.

10/6 @ Saint Louis I-AA 4 p.m.

10/27 Punahou I-AA* 7 p.m.

*— @ Farrington

SAINT LOUIS CRUSADERS

Junior quarterback Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole will take over running Ron Lee’s run-and-shoot offense as the Crusaders come off a rare down year a season ago.

Saint Louis finished the season 4-5, marking the school’s first losing season since 1982.

The Crusaders lost top senior prospect Anelu Lafaele to Farrington, but have Oregon State commit Rustin Young and junior center Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres anchoring the offensive line. Junior Titan Lacaden, a Hawaii commit, is a blur on the field in the slot.

SAINT LOUIS CRUSADERS

Head coach: Ron Lee

Career record: Third season (12th overall), 64-48-2 (.570)

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

8/12 @ Kapolei 6:30 p.m.

8/19 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

8/25 @ Liberty (Nev.) TBA

9/1 Desert Pines (Nev.)* TBA

9/15 @ Mililani 7 p.m.

9/30 Punahou** 7 p.m.

10/6 @ Kamehameha 7 p.m.

10/13 Kamehameha** 7 p.m.

10/28 @ Punahou 3 p.m.

*— @ Liberty (Nev.)