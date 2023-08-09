Prep preview: ILH: Punahou focusing on present, not its glorious past
- By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Coach Nate Kia observed the practice.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou offensive lineman Tuineau Muti, right, blocked during a Buffanblu practice at Punahou on Friday.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou defensive lineman Kekai Burnett ran through drills during practice on Friday at Punahou.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree