Hilo splits in 18U softball World Series

Mariah Antoque batted 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-7 to salvage a split Tuesday on the opening day of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.

Keani Kaneshiro and Landri Nakano each drove in two runs for Nobu Yamauchi in a game that was shortened to five innings.

In the first game, Nobu Yamauchi fell to Houston Astros Nike RBI 8-0.

Antoque batted 2-for-4 for Nobu Yamauchi, which had four hits and drew six walks.

Nobu Yamauchi will face Roberto Clemente Jersey City (N.J.) today at 2:45 a.m.

Nobu Yamauchi advanced to the World Series by winning last month’s Western Regional in Seattle.