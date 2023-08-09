Sports Hilo splits in 18U softball World Series By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:46 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mariah Antoque batted 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-7 to salvage a split Tuesday on the opening day of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mariah Antoque batted 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-7 to salvage a split Tuesday on the opening day of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla. Keani Kaneshiro and Landri Nakano each drove in two runs for Nobu Yamauchi in a game that was shortened to five innings. In the first game, Nobu Yamauchi fell to Houston Astros Nike RBI 8-0. Antoque batted 2-for-4 for Nobu Yamauchi, which had four hits and drew six walks. Nobu Yamauchi will face Roberto Clemente Jersey City (N.J.) today at 2:45 a.m. Nobu Yamauchi advanced to the World Series by winning last month’s Western Regional in Seattle. Previous Story Warriors’ Sagapolutele is full of positivity and energy Next Story Scoreboard – August 9, 2023