comscore Hilo splits in 18U softball World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hilo splits in 18U softball World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Mariah Antoque batted 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-7 to salvage a split Tuesday on the opening day of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla. Read more

