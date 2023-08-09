Honolulu romps in 13-14 West Regional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu continued its dominant run Tuesday with a 19-1 victory over Mercer Island, Wash., at the Little League Junior West Regional (13-14) at Bend, Ore.

Honolulu, which has outscored its three tournament opponents 38-2, will play for the regional title Thursday. The World Series is in Taylor, Mich., from Aug. 13-20. The yet-to-be determined opponent will have to beat Honolulu twice to win the regional.

Micah Bennett allowed two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over five innings, and Daly Watson worked two scoreless innings with two strikeouts against Mercer Island. Bennett and Eli Iopa drove in two runs, and Watson, Iona Uyehara and Levi Perry scored twice for Honolulu, which scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh.