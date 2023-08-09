Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – August 9, 2023 Today Updated 11:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled THURSDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL LITTLE LEAGUE Little League West Regional (12U) At San Bernardino, Calif. Today Hilo vs. San Ramon, Calif., 3 p.m. (HST) Hilo is 1-1. The winner of this game faces El Segundo, Calif., for the title Friday at 3 p.m. Junior West Regional (13-14) At Bend, Ore. Tuesday Honolulu 301 104 (11) — 19 11 0 Mercer Isl., WA 000 100 0 — 1 3 0 W—Micah Bennett. L—Joey. W. Leading hitters—Honolulu: Daly Watson 2 runs; Iona Uyehara 2b, 2 runs; Eli Iopa 2b, 2 RBIs; Bennett 2 RBIs; Chase Kawakami 2-2; Zack Bagoyo 2-4; AJ Wida 2-4; Levi Perry 2 runs; Kaikea Patoc-Young 3b. Mercer Island: Cameron N. 3b. Honolulu (3-0) will play for the regional title against an undetermined opponent Thursday at 6 a.m. (HST). Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Cal Ripken 10U World Series At Crown Point, Ind. Thursday Iron Man bracket quarterfinals Westside Bombers vs. Flood City, Pa./Frontenac, Mo., winner, 9:45 a.m. The Westside Bombers finished 1-2 in pool play. Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series At Branson, Mo. Tuesday Florence, Ala. 001 000 — 1 2 1 OBRL New Era 010 01x — 2 5 1 W—Tanner Ogata. L—L. Puckett. S—Talon Pa‘ahao. Leading hitter—OBRL New Era: Noah Kawakami 2b. Hawaii Kai Fear 901 0(12) — 22 10 2 Lutz, Fla. 310 0 0 — 4 6 4 W—Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau. L—Eli S. Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Hunter Tam 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayse Braun 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Keona Barraza 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Emmric Alapa 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Araujo-Waiau 2 runs; Kamahao Oda-Bunag 2 RBIs; Nas Jingao 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Peyton-Kai Kodama 2 runs; Colten Hino 2 runs; Kyrus Kimura-Antone 3b. Lutz: Braden S. 2 runs; Eli S. 2-3. Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era completed pool play with 5-0 records. Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (pool B No. 1 seed) will play Easton, Mass., today at 9 a.m. (HST) and OBRL New Era (pool A No. 1 seed) will play Black Hills, Wash., at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the U.S. championship bracket. MLB CALENDAR Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa. Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible. Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players. Oct. 1 — Regular season ends. Oct. 3-5 — Wild Card Series. Oct. 7-14 — Division Series. Oct. 15-24 — League Championship Series Oct. 27-Nov. 4 — World Series. November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz. Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas. Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn VOLLEYBALL 2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* 7 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* 7 p.m. Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* 7 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# 7 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# 7 p.m. Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at TCU% 1 p.m. Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% 9 a.m. Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% 7 a.m. Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m. Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m. Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m. Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. *—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) !—Big West match SOCCER 2023 UH women’s schedule Aug. 13 vs. Houston Christ. (exb.) 5 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Utah Valley# 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. Gonzaga# 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Sacramento St. 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Air Force noon
Sept. 3 at UNLV 10 a.m.
Sept. 14 vs. CS Northridge! 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.
Sept. 24 at UC Riverside! 2 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. UC Irvine! 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 at CSU Bakersfield! 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 at UC Davis! 10 a.m.
Oct. 19 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Cal Poly! 4 p.m.
Oct. 26 at LBSU! 4 p.m.
Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium
#—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff
!—Big West game