Scoreboard – August 9, 2023

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

Little League West Regional (12U)

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Today

Hilo vs. San Ramon, Calif., 3 p.m. (HST)

Hilo is 1-1. The winner of this game

faces El Segundo, Calif., for the title

Friday at 3 p.m.

Junior West Regional (13-14)

At Bend, Ore.

Tuesday

Honolulu 301 104 (11) — 19 11 0

Mercer Isl., WA 000 100 0 — 1 3 0

W—Micah Bennett. L—Joey. W.

Leading hitters—Honolulu: Daly Watson 2 runs; Iona Uyehara 2b, 2 runs; Eli Iopa 2b, 2 RBIs; Bennett 2 RBIs; Chase Kawakami 2-2; Zack Bagoyo 2-4; AJ Wida 2-4; Levi Perry 2 runs; Kaikea Patoc-Young 3b. Mercer Island: Cameron N. 3b.

Honolulu (3-0) will play for the regional

title against an undetermined opponent

Thursday at 6 a.m. (HST).

Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth

Cal Ripken 10U World Series

At Crown Point, Ind.

Thursday

Iron Man bracket quarterfinals

Westside Bombers vs. Flood City, Pa./Frontenac, Mo., winner, 9:45 a.m.

The Westside Bombers finished 1-2 in

pool play.

Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series

At Branson, Mo.

Tuesday

Florence, Ala. 001 000 — 1 2 1

OBRL New Era 010 01x — 2 5 1

W—Tanner Ogata. L—L. Puckett. S—Talon Pa‘ahao.

Leading hitter—OBRL New Era: Noah Kawakami 2b.

Hawaii Kai Fear 901 0(12) — 22 10 2

Lutz, Fla. 310 0 0 — 4 6 4

W—Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau. L—Eli S.

Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Hunter Tam 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayse Braun 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Keona

Barraza 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Emmric Alapa 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Araujo-Waiau 2 runs;

Kamahao Oda-Bunag 2 RBIs; Nas Jingao 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Peyton-Kai Kodama 2 runs; Colten Hino 2 runs; Kyrus Kimura-Antone 3b. Lutz: Braden S. 2 runs; Eli S. 2-3.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New

Era completed pool play with 5-0

records. Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (pool B

No. 1 seed) will play Easton, Mass.,

today at 9 a.m. (HST) and OBRL New

Era (pool A No. 1 seed) will play Black

Hills, Wash., at 2 p.m. in the

quarterfinals of the U.S. championship

bracket.

MLB CALENDAR

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at

Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to

be postseason eligible.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28

players.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

Oct. 3-5 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 7-14 — Division Series.

Oct. 15-24 — League Championship

Series

Oct. 27-Nov. 4 — World Series.

November TBA — Last day for club to

make a qualifying offer to an eligible former

player who became a free agent, fifth day

after World Series

Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings,

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington,

Texas.

Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a

qualifying offer

Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024

contracts to unsigned players on their

40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary

Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives

Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn

VOLLEYBALL

2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 at TCU% 1 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% 9 a.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% 7 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

!—Big West match

SOCCER

2023 UH women’s schedule

Aug. 13 vs. Houston Christ. (exb.) 5 p.m.

Aug. 17 vs. Utah Valley# 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Gonzaga# 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Sacramento St. 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Air Force noon

Sept. 3 at UNLV 10 a.m.

Sept. 14 vs. CS Northridge! 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 at UC Riverside! 2 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 at CSU Bakersfield! 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 at UC Davis! 10 a.m.

Oct. 19 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 at LBSU! 4 p.m.

Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium

#—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

!—Big West game