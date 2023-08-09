comscore Scoreboard – August 9, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – August 9, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine volleyball gets to work
Next Story
Television and radio – August 9, 2023

Scroll Up