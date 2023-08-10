Letter: Global warming and the GOP lack of interest

“We are damned fools,” said James Hansen, a scientist who sounded the climate alarm in the 1980s. He now warns of worse to come. Hansen, who first testified to Congress on global heating in 1988, said the world is approaching a “new climate frontier.”

Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, has tweeted that global warming is a “Chinese hoax.” Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accords under which countries promised to lower emissions. The Republicans generally minimize or deny global warming.

The Republicans seem to spend much of their time investigating Hunter Biden and don’t talk about global warming at all. They seem to want to keep drilling for fossil fuels and burning them. None has plans to cool the planet.

Meanwhile, the global temperatures continue to rise.

There are off-the-shelf answers to switch to green energy, yet Republicans act like global warming is not happening. If Republicans ever do admit that the globe is warming, they probably will blame the warming not on fossil fuels, but on Hunter Biden.

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

