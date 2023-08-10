Letter: Humans cause more illness, death than cats

Regarding “Euthanasia only answer for feral cat problems” (Star-Advertiser, Letters Aug. 8): Of all the things that cause illness and death to humans and wildlife, you’re concerned about cats spreading toxoplasmosis and the need for euthanasia.

Well, let’s see. The derailment of a train in Ohio killed some 3,500 fish along 7.5 miles of nearby streams, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported that the drinking water was contaminated and unsuitable to drink.

Let’s not forget the fuel leak at Red Hill, and the thousands of gallons of sewage spills in our oceans that can be very harmful to our health, and the massive oil spill in Alaska that killed many birds and wildlife in the ocean. All caused by humans. So what kind of solution would you recommend for humans? I hope it’s not euthanasia.

Paul Wong

Salt Lake

