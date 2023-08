Letter: Is any kind of weapon legal to own, carry?

Machetes? Ghost guns? Razor blades in the shoes? And maybe pitchforks? Are these all legal now according to the Second Amendment (“Court rules butterfly knives protected by Constitution,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 8)?

There will probably be a new business in vests with pockets to carry all these protections.

Arlene G. Woo

Makiki Heights

