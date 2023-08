Letter: Loss of agriculture adds fuel to wildfires

The recent fires on Maui should not surprise anyone. This is what happens when well-irrigated, fertile fields that were producing sugar cane and pineapples for more than a century are suddenly shut down, leaving nothing but dry weeds and a dirty dust bowl.

Let this be a lesson about finding ways to diversify agriculture here in Hawaii, not only avoiding these scenarios, but putting us on a path to self- sustainability.

Blair Thorndike

Maunalani Heights

