Letter: Trump uses campaign to pay for legal fees

  • Today
The main reason Donald Trump is running for office again is to drum up money to pay for all of his attorneys’ fees. He is so tight he would never spend his own money to pay his lawyers.

Is this practice of using his political action committee to pay for all these expenses legal? Something doesn’t seem right here. Why don’t other people do the same with their expenses?

Here is the biggest liar in the world, who really thinks everything needs to rotate around him. I truly believe that he is at the point that if he was to take a lie detector test, he would pass. If he is found guilty and given a jail sentence, I hope President Joe Biden will pardon him but muzzle his mouth.

His parents should have told him, “No make shame.”

George Higashi

Kaneohe

