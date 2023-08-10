Editorial: All hands needed as wildfires rage

Devastation. Destruction. And deaths.

What was expected to be a weather system passing well south of Hawaii abruptly and shockingly ended up whipping Maui wildfires that would burn down historic Lahaina town, kill at least six people and injure many others, obliterate communications on the West side, and destroy hundreds of buildings, homes and businesses. Potentially billions of dollars of damage was suffered overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when high winds from Hurricane Dora spread wildfires sparked amid “red-flag warning” fire conditions.

There will be time later to assess the state’s and counties’ preparedness as wildfires started getting out of control and heading toward populated areas. For now, the all-encompassing task must focus on search and rescue amid the rubble — and continued fighting of fires that were still out of control Wednesday afternoon, posing the danger of even more damage.

The “absolutely horrific situation” on Maui — as one state official aptly called it in a news conference Wednesday — was vividly confirmed by dramatic images of people frantically trying to escape as walls of fire raged around their cars, and as towers of flames and smoke descended on Lahaina town. Some people there jumped into the ocean to escape the fast-moving fire.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said damage assessments were just beginning, but outlined major destruction, including “buildings burned to the ground” in and around Lahaina. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Lahaina in 1962 was designated as a National Historic Landmark for its well-preserved character as a 19th-century port and major whaling center in the Pacific; from 1820 to 1845, it was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Loss of this town is a loss of Hawaii history.

Since Tuesday, Maui has ordered at least 13 evacuations of its towns. And the situation, concerningly, remains highly fluid: its three wildfires are still uncontrolled; more casualties and hospitalizations are expected; and thousands have been displaced, ranging from residents now homeless to tourists seeking lodging. Virtually all of Maui’s public schools were closed, as were a dozen-plus roads. More than 12,000 will be without power for extended periods.

The difficulty of ascertaining the enormous scope of loss is further hampered by the destruction of nearly 30 utility poles in Lahaina and area fiber optics, wiping out communications and cellphone service.

Maui is literally in a state of emergency — so stay away, if at all possible, and if in Maui, stay off the roads. Listen for, and heed, evacuation orders. As of midday Wednesday, some 2,000 people were waiting at Kahului’s airport and more than 2,100 were in Maui emergency shelters, which were in dire need of volunteers. About 4,000 tourists were being flown out of Maui to Oahu, and the Hawai‘i Convention Center was being set up for all evacuees, visitors and now-homeless residents alike. Regrouping, and help for locals with social services and recovery, will be sorely needed.

Hawaii island, too, is fighting multiple wildfires, mainly along the South Kohala coast, including one dangerously close to the Mauna Kea Resort.

President Joe Biden has now ordered “all available federal assets on the islands to help with response” to the devastation on Maui and Hawaii island. That includes military crews aiding with helicopters, water-bucket drops and rescue teams. The state, which has issued emergency declarations to activate resources, must pursue without delay a federal disaster declaration, to enable federal emergency funding, response and recovery programs. Clearly, this is — will need to be — an all-hands-on-deck effort.

It’s believed that 60 mph winds caused by Hurricane Dora fanned the wildfires and spread burning embers to already parched brush — the same high winds, unfortunately, that prevented helicopter crews on Tuesday from firefighting from above. And that red-flag warning of critical fire weather conditions, alas, remained in effect throughout Wednesday.

With news of Maui’s catastrophe making headlines nationwide, climate experts already are weighing in on changes that are turning the Earth hotter and dryer — conditions that allow wildfires to ignite and spread. Observations that wildfires would likely become more common over time, or become larger or spread more rapidly, is a warning that Hawaii must address going forward. Vigilance to anticipate, and measures to prevent, more wildfires and their spread will be necessary for this entire state.

For today, though, immediate attention and efforts must remain on those suffering deeply on Maui and Hawaii island.

PRAY FOR MAUI, posted one Lahaina website. We echo that sentiment — and further, urge all to show aloha by helping in some way on relief and recovery efforts.

———

WAYS TO HELP:

>> Maui County, to volunteer and donate: 808-270-7285

>> Maui Red Cross: (808) 244-0051

>> Maui Food Bank: Drop off donations at any Maui location

>> War Memorial Complex: Today, will be dropoff center for emergency shelter donations

>> Aloha United Way Maui relief: www.auw.org

>> Maui Strong Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.