Kokua Line: Tips for emergency alerts, fire insurance claims

Question: The news says “to sign up for county alerts,” but how do we do that on Oahu? Also, when will they let the Lahaina people back in to check their properties? We had a fire years ago and we had to let our insurance company know right away.

Answer: Each county in Hawaii has an emergency management system that includes alerting people about natural and human-made disasters by text or email if they have signed up to receive the notifications. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s website has links to each of the county’s systems. Go to ready.hawaii.gov and click on “Sign up for County Alerts” for instructions for each county. County agencies also post urgent messages on their official social media, and disseminate information through the news media and other sources.

On Oahu, text or email alerts are handled by Hono­lulu’s Department of Emergency Management via the HNL.Info system, which shares information about road closures, water main breaks, weather advisories, natural disasters and other emergencies. You can subscribe to HNL.Info through the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices, or, if you don’t have a smartphone, by creating an account at HNL.Info to receive emails. For details, go to the DEM webpage at honolulu.gov/dem and click on the relevant links. There’s particularly detailed information at 808ne.ws/443ktb9, which explains some of the multiple methods Oahu residents should use to get reliable information in an emergency.

As for your second question, there was no word by deadline about when residents and business owners would be allowed back into Lahaina, which was overtaken by a wildfire Tuesday that decimated the historic West Maui town and which was still burning Wednesday. Officials said Wednesday morning that they did not know when it would be safe for property owners to return.

Securing a burned property and documenting the damage are at the top of the to-do list the Insurance Division of Hawaii’s Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs recommends for people in this situation, and time is of the essence. Here are its tips for filing a fire claim with an insurance company:

>> “Secure your property to prevent further damage (keep receipts for any materials used) and take photos of the damage.”

>> “Promptly report damage to your insurance company or agent (make a claim).”

>> “Submit proof of loss forms or other claim forms if/when requested by your insurance company.”

>> “Set damaged items aside for later review/inspection by your adjuster.”

>> “Be sure you have a copy of your policy. If you do not have a copy of your policy, request a copy from your insurer or agent.”

>> “Review your policy for Loss of Use Provisions for Additional Living Expenses and Fair Rental Value coverages.”

>> “Review your policy to see if you can make reasonable and necessary repairs to protect the property from further damage. Don’t begin permanent repairs until damage is inspected by an adjuster or told to do so by your insurer.”

>> “Work with your adjuster and contractor to estimate the cost of repairs.”

>> “Receive a claim check and begin repairs. There may be supplemental payments issued by the insurance company if additional damage is discovered in the course of repairs. Be careful of scams (do not sign your entire claim check over to a contractor).”

>> “If the damage is extensive and you have a mortgage, your claim check may list you and your lien holder as payees.”

>> “For more information, please see A Consumer’s Guide to Home Insurance (808ne.ws/guideins).”

