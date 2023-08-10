Permit to manage parking at Ala Wai harbor up for renewal

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources will consider Friday whether to renew a month-to-month revocable permit for the vendor that currently manages parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation has recommended the permit be renewed. It was last awarded to Secure Parking Hawaii LLC in September 2021.

According to the division’s submittal to the Land Board, Secure Parking’s responsibilities under the permit would include management of 329 paid and 312 monthly permit parking stalls in an 8-1/2-acre site. Secure Parking also must manage the 300 public parking stalls in designated free-parking areas.

The new permit period would run from Sept. 15 to Sept. 14, 2024. Under the agreement, Secure Parking would keep gross receipts from its parking operation and remit 80% back to the state monthly. The vendor also would need to pay a surety bond of $42,800.

Kate Thompson, co-founder of the Save Surf Parking Coalition, said members are opposed to renewal of the permit, especially if it is kept status quo. She said there have been complaints about management of parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, which is a popular place to park for ocean users, including those who surf at Rockpiles, Kaisers and Bowls.

Thompson said parking signage and ground stall markings at the harbor are unclear and poorly maintained, even faded, making it difficult to adhere to parking rules.

“It is especially difficult to distinguish a white line from a yellow line on the pavement at night,” Thompson said.

She said fixing these issues are critical given that parking violations at the harbor result in expensive tows.

“It costs about $200 to get your car back. Tow trucks are in the harbor daily, and the punishment doesn’t fit the crime,” she said. “We believe ticketing should be an option.”

The coalition is asking the community to share their parking experiences at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor by participating in a survey at 808ne.ws/parkingsurvey.

The survey asks participants if they have had a car ticketed, towed, vandalized or stolen while parked at the harbor. It also asks if harbor users have seen tow trucks waiting or witnessed parking attendants issuing tickets or helping people.

“We are seeking to document community experiences regarding parking lot management with this survey, which will be presented to BLNR before their decision making,” she said. “We are hoping (board members) look into the issues of harbor parking and require more specific public-protecting language in contracts with the parking and towing companies.”