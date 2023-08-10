UHH men’s soccer adds 14 newcomers

The Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer team has announced the addition of 14 newcomers for the upcoming season.

The five incoming freshmen are Apiki Daniels (defender; King Kekaulike High), Ethan Downey (defender; Chaparral High in California), Nicholas Fidandis (forward; Pinehurst High in North Carolina), Justin Koerner (forward; Palm Harbor University High in Florida) and Ronan McFarland (forward/defender; Eastlake High in California)

The nine transfers are Takato Awai (defender/midfielder; Chico State), Shawn Clarke (midfielder/forward; Northern Michigan), Josef Duenas (defender/midfielder; Palomar College), Isaac Hernandez (defender; Napa Valley), Pall Ingvason (defender; Western Illinois), Shudai Ito (midfielder; Oklahoma Panhandle State), Colby Lee (forward; Utah State Eastern), Chris Romero (forward; Antelope Valley CC), and Brian Trujillo (forward; Taft College).

Diego Marroquin was named the Vulcans acting head coach on Tuesday.