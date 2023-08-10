Hawaii Kai advances; New Era rained out

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 wrapped up its spot in the U.S. championship bracket semifinals Wednesday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

OBRL New Era will have to wait a day for its shot at joining the fellow Hawaii team in the semifinals.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808’s Hunter Tam retired the first 12 batters he faced and batted 2-for-3 with two runs in a 7-2 victory over Easton, Mass., in Wednesday’s quarterfinal game.

The only baserunner he allowed came on a passed ball on a swinging third strike with one out in the fifth. Tam, who struck out six, was immediately lifted in favor of Colten Hino.

Jayse Braun doubled and scored three runs and Emmric Alapa homered for Hawaii Kai Fear 808, which is 6-0 and has outscored its opponents 77-7.

OBRL New Era’s game against Black Hills, Wash., scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams play today at 4 a.m., Hawaii time. The winner faces Hawaii Kai Fear 808 in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Both Hawaii teams are in the same bracket.

The U.S. bracket championship game is Friday and the world final is Saturday.