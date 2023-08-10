Prep football preview: A star’s return helps Konawaena’s chances of repeating

Konawaena is coming off its first Division I state championship, an 11-1 season sparked by Star-Advertiser All-State selection Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio.

Then a sophomore, he had 72 receptions for 1,083 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had five interceptions as a defender.

In June, he left for seemingly greener pastures: Nevada-based powerhouse Bishop Gorman. The two-way standout was simply irreplaceable, but the Wildcats had no choice but to move forward.

“It was early on, probably after the school year. His dad and I were talking story and they said he wanted to explore his options on the mainland,” Wildcats coach Brad Uemoto recalled. “I’m always open to that. I want what’s best for the kid. With his caliber of talent, it’s good to know he can go to a big-time program and his talent will translate, especially from the Big Island. I know he’s a (college) Division I kid, and sometimes exposure in Hawaii is limited.”

Yet, before he flew out, Anahu-Ambrosio had five college scholarship offers: BYU, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State and Washington State.

Then came a one-week break in July. Anahu-Ambrosio came back to the Big Island and spent a week working out with his old team. It was a bittersweet string of workouts as Uemoto looked on.

“We’ve had some good guys in other eras. Zed is up there with Billy Ulu and Wayne Heioka,” Uemoto said, referencing standout receivers from the 1980s.

On Monday, Uemoto received good news.

“Your call was good timing. I got word we have someone coming back,” Uemoto said.

The timing is excellent. Konawaena hosts Long Beach Poly (Calif.) on Friday. The sheen on last year’s state crown remains, but Uemoto has a penchant for scheduling the best available competition in preseason, whether it is Kahuku or a longtime CIF title contender like Long Beach Poly. That always sets a new tone for the program. No leftover bliss whatsoever.

“There’s still a buzz about the state title game. They’re rerunning it on TV and people still shake my hand. When I think back, it’s been a complete blur, like that night never happened,” Uemoto recalled of Konawaena’s 38-28 win over Waipahu. “The days after were fun, all the little parties, but moving on, it’s just a big blur. I tell the kids it’s a new year with a new group, and some different coaches.”

Anahu-Ambrosio relished his time at Bishop Gorman, He was competing for a starting role and gained 15 pounds — he is 5 feet, 9 inches and 180 pounds.

“Bishop Gorman is a good place. Coming from Hawaii and going there was like a college. I liked it a lot. They really welcomed me. It felt like a family from the first day,” he said.

In the end, he ceded to his mother’s wishes.

“It was the living part of it. A lot of it was my mom didn’t like the way I was living up here. I was driving, going on the freeway and stuff. She didn’t like that. She got in a big accident when she was in high school. She didn’t want that to happen to me. I was trying to talk to her, but she said it was better for us and our family to come home.”

The Wildcats are counting on left tackle/nose guard Nakoa Ige, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound junior, to lead the way in the trenches. Ige also excels as a place-kicker. His field goal was clutch for Konawaena during the state final last season.

Senior quarterback Keoki Alani (5-10, 165) was an All-State third-team selection by coaches and media. He passed for 3,408 yards and 50 TDs with just 12 picks in 350 attempts, a completion percentage of 71 percent.

Defensive lineman Elias Malapit (6-0, 210) is a crucial part of Konawaena’s defense. Versatile Austin Takaki (5-7, 170) is a key kick returner, and led the defensive unit with six picks. The Wildcats will also count on AJ Blanco (5-9, 170), a wide receiver/defensive back.

“Our secondary will probably be our strength. Offensively, our quarterback Keoki Alani and our wide receivers,” Uemoto said. “Both offensive and defensive lines, we’re sort of rebuilding. Our D-line, last year we pretty much rotated six linemen, mostly seniors. We return one from that group.”

The growing exodus of Hawaii-born and raised talent to the continent, let alone transferring from one island school to another, is a concern for most prep coaches. Konawaena had around 45 varsity players last year. This season, it’s less fewer than 40, though the JV squad has 50 players.

“I think it’s just more frustrating. When you’ve got a kid in your program who does well, these bigger programs on the mainland can offer more. You’re happy because your kid’s success translates to the team, but you brace yourself for the end. Will he get persuaded to go to a bigger program? And you lose him, eventually,” Uemoto said.

It is a macro-level form of consolidation in prep football when bigger, nationally ranked programs become destination spots for players. Konawaena has also had its share of incoming players from other areas of the Big Island, albeit they enter the program in freshman year. Uemoto’s wide-open offensive philosophy is a big reason for the allure.

“It’s weird. We never get transfers. This year, we got one kid from Kealakehe, but that’s it. Kealakehe has Hawaiian Homes right across the street from their campus. That’s where we lost a lot of linemen-type guys,” he said, alluding to Konawaena’s golden era in the 1980s and ’90s.

Kealakehe opened its doors in ’98, went through a dynastic period, then tumbled.

“We built our offense around tempo, quick strike and angle blocking,” Uemoto noted. “We don’t have the linemen who can push guys out of the spot.”

Back in the day, and even today, several Pop Warner teams around Hawaii Island are stocked with ninth graders who make the 135-pound weight limit. That has a direct effect on JV programs island-wide.

“It’s a fun league because you get to travel such far distances. My goal is for all the teams to continually improve. It’s really competitive like it used to be. Pahoa, Kau, Kohala, the numbers are pretty decent. We had a joint practice with Kohala. They have around 40 kids. The concern in the BIIF is our JV programs are dying because of Pop Warner and JPS in the fall (season),” Uemoto said. “A lot of the kids are staying down.”

Konawaena doesn’t have that issue. There are more players on the JV than varsity.

“A lot of our ninth graders, they take the leap. Hilo side, a lot of kids are staying down. A lot of the D-I programs don’t even have JV teams,” he said. “While our guys have been in our system already. That’s the one area winning a state title has helped us. They turn ninth grade, they can’t wait to play for Konawaena.”

Losing seasons have been very rare up mauka. By winning the state final last year, Uemoto did something that former Konawaena greats Earl Crozier, Jim Barry, Roy Aukai and Bob Fitzgerald never had the chance to do.

“We talk about our legacy, our history, our traditions all the time. Those guys are a big part of what Konawaena football is. I got to play under two of them, Aukai and Barry. I know what they were about,” Uemoto said. “We make sure we’re doing Konawaena football justice and succeeding. Continuing the legacy.”

Konawaena is not lacking talent, but Uemoto had another interesting phone call recently.

“This team is really quiet and actually very tight-knit. We had a sleepover camp and these guys got along well,” Uemoto said. “They’re very good kids. In fact, we did a huli chicken fundraiser with Randy Morris. After the first day, I get a call from Randy and he says, ‘I don’t think you guys are going to do very good this year. Your kids are too well-behaved.’ ”

Morris, a former player, was joking, of course,

“Being at the state tournament more, winning a state title, it requires so much football discipline. We slowly over the years have learned we need to be disciplined throughout, from beginning to end. Our kids as a whole have learned what discipline is, and it bleeds into their normal lives, in school,” Uemoto noted. “It was good to hear we can go to a fundraiser and be well-behaved and disciplined, work hard.”

Friday’s opponent, Long Beach Poly, has an enrollment of 4,000, and open enrollment at that. Student-athletes can transfer in from any district.

“We’re expecting to go out there do our thing, play Konawaena ball and ball out,” Anahu-Ambrosio said. “I’m not going to come off the field.”

Neighbor island titans

Kapaa had to scrape and claw its way to the KIF title last season, losing three times along the way. The Warriors lost to Waipahu, 49-41, in the D-I state semifinal round. Coach Mike Tresler likes his team’s experience at quarterback, offensive line and defensive line.

“We have a younger defense that is getting healthy,” the former Hawaii defensive back said.

QB Kapono Na‘o returns, as do offensive linemen Koa Kanakaole and Kana‘i Aguiar, defensive lineman Bruno Likio and linebacker Eli Keoho.

Kapaa hosts Aiea on Saturday. On Thursday, the Warriors will host Saint Louis I-AA.

MIL powerhouse Lahainaluna, whose area was devastated by the fires, went 9-1 last season. The only blemish was an opening-round 30-10 loss to Aiea in the D-I state tourney.

The Lunas are led by QB Noa Gordon (5-11, 180), offensive lineman Morgan “Bula” Montgomery (6-1, 285), RB Kaulana Tihada (5-9, 190), and DBs Avery Baybayan (5-10, 185) and Kuola Watson (5-9, 160).

Lahainaluna was scheduled to play Hilo on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium and then host Edison (Calif.) on Aug. 18. Both games are canceled.

“Our Hilo and next week’s Edison games are canceled. … Edison had to cancel their trip as well due to the fire and will not play Baldwin this weekend,” Lahainaluna coach Dean Rickard said. “Many of our coaches and players lost their homes and not sure when we’ll be able to return to Lahaina or when power will be restored. We’re all doing as best as can.”