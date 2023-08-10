Hilo team falls, plays elimination game

Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi was overwhelmed by Roberto Clemente Jersey City (N.J.) 16-3 on Wednesday at the NIKE RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.

Nobu Yamauchi took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on RBI doubles by Hunter Salausa-Galletes and Hunter Jackson.

Jersey City answered with nine runs in the second to pull away in a game shortened to five innings.

Nobu Yamauchi, which finished 1-2 in pool play, will face the Dominican Republic today at 10:30 a.m. in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.