Hilo team falls, plays elimination game

Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi was overwhelmed by Roberto Clemente Jersey City (N.J.) 16-3 on Wednesday at the NIKE RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.
Nobu Yamauchi took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on RBI doubles by Hunter Salausa-Galletes and Hunter Jackson.
Jersey City answered with nine runs in the second to pull away in a game shortened to five innings.
Nobu Yamauchi, which finished 1-2 in pool play, will face the Dominican Republic today at 10:30 a.m. in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.