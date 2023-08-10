No repeat champ as Hilo gets ousted

Hawaii won’t have a repeat champion in the Williamsport, Pa., Little League World Series.

Hilo was shut out for the second game in a row Wednesday and eliminated from the Little League West Regional (12U) in San Bernardino, Calif.

Hilo managed four hits and struck out 10 times in a 3-0 loss to Sam Ramon, Calif., the Northern California representative.

Hilo beat Tucson, Ariz., 7-4 on Saturday, then fell to the Southern California representative El Segundo, Calif., 6-0 on Monday.

The two California teams meet Friday at 3 p.m. for the title and berth in the World Series.

James Nishimura allowed two runs in 42⁄3 innings on Wednesday for Hilo. Knoxx Kailimai worked the final 11⁄3.

In the bottom of the first, Hilo loaded the bases with nobody out after Liam Villanueva was hit by a pitch, Keyan Wada reached on a fielding error and Jordan Pagan singled. Sam Ramon’s Jay Murai struck out the next two batters and got a groundout to end the threat.

Hekili Naipo, Villanueva and Kase Ulibas also singled for Hilo.

The Hawaii representative had won the last four West Regionals, including last year when Honolulu blitzed the field to win the World Series title.

This age bracket is the oldest and most prestigious Little League division, with the first championship held in 1947. Hawaii also won World Series titles in 2005 (Ewa Beach), 2008 (Waipio) and 2018 (Honolulu).