Letter: Australians remember U.S. help with fires

My heart goes out to the people impacted so dreadfully by the fires in Hawaii. The loss of life and property, the fear and trembling, and the utter devastation are just mind-blowing.

We in Australia remember the help from the U.S. just a few short years ago and wish everyone is safe and can find a way forward. Be well.

Greg Cooper

Mount Martha, Victoria, Australia

