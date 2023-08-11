Letter: Build neighborhoods just for monster homes

For decades, there have always been city-planned neighborhood development areas or projects where only single-family houses are built. And there have always been other city-planned development areas where only townhomes or high-rise apartment buildings were built, such that the water, electricity and road infrastructure could support the larger number of people and cars in smaller areas.

Why can’t the city plan a neighborhood development project where only monster houses are built? No normal homes or apartments would be built in this kind of development, only monster homes. And the utility and parking infrastructure would be designed well in advance to easily support the many future monster-home neighborhoods.

Many monster homes will all be next to each other in their own designed neighborhoods. And traditional homes and apartments can continue to be built in their own specially designed neighborhoods, too.

John Burns

Wahiawa

