Letter: Desalination could help keep landscape green

Now my previous letter about solar-powered desalination doesn’t sound so pie in the sky (“Solar desalination plant would green dry areas,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 31, 2022). Desalinate ocean water to create drinking water and green the desert sides of the islands. Water the ridges. Creating a green grid would prevent wildfires in addition to promoting native reforestation. Plant trees.

For 20 years deep sea water has been desalinated and bottled for sale — and sent to Japan. West Maui, west Molokai and Kapolei need water.

Kimo Kekahuna

Waikiki

