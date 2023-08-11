Letter: Desalination could help keep landscape green

Now my previous letter about solar-powered desalination doesn’t sound so pie in the sky (“Solar desalination plant would green dry areas,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 31, 2022). Desalinate ocean water to create drinking water and green the desert sides of the islands. Water the ridges. Creating a green grid would prevent wildfires in addition to promoting native reforestation. Plant trees.
For 20 years deep sea water has been desalinated and bottled for sale — and sent to Japan. West Maui, west Molokai and Kapolei need water.
Kimo Kekahuna
Waikiki
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.