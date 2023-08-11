Letter: Ferry would have helped in Maui rescues

Every year my wife and I fly to one of our sister islands for a mini vacation. We have always wondered why there isn’t a ferry to take us over to any of the other islands. We would love to be able to take our car with us. We have read about the environmental complaints concerning the use of ferries.

Then the horror of horrors happened on Maui. In total disbelief, we read about people jumping into the ocean. So far 36 people are dead. We watched an entire town disappear as if three Category 5 tornadoes touched down over Lahaina. We have walked through this once-amazing, vibrant tourist town, eaten many times at Star Noodle, but now realize it’s all gone.

A ferry would not have stopped the out-of-control fire, but it would have saved lives and been there to transport people to Oahu and back, and taken the burden off the airports.

People are a part of the environment. Maybe in hindsight those in charge might have second thoughts and environmentalists like myself would think again as to what’s really important.

Chuck and Julie Feinberg

Kaneohe

