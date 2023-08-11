Letter: Send donations to help victims of wildfires

Let’s start with our aloha spirit to help out our Lahaina residents in this very difficult time of need. Donations from Maui’s neighboring islands will be most helpful.

I am sending my donation even though my wife and I live on a fixed income. Maui needs our help. The devastation is bad, really bad.

How about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Momoa and our other island celebrities’ kokua? Maui needs your support as well. And to those who perished, our love and aloha to their ohana. Bless all those who are hospitalized as well. So much has been lost, so much.

John Keala

Waianae

