Letter: To ease fear of guns, meet some gun owners

There is a saying among gun owners: “When seconds count, the police are minutes away.” That is not to disparage the police; it’s just a simple fact. They can’t be everywhere at once.

People are often afraid of guns because they are unfamiliar with them. I would like to suggest that those who are opposed to guns head out to the Koko Head gun range to meet legitimate gun owners. Or go to the next gun show. Many gun owners are ex-military and know weapons.

Also, it would be helpful to know if a crime was committed by a legal, registered gun owner. I think many people believe that gun owners are just waiting to shoot somebody.

We are law-abiding citizens who have gone through some of the strictest background checks to have our weapons.

Bob Bretschneider

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter