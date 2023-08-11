Off The News: Recalculating SNAP for rural Hawaii

Although many rural Hawaii residents receiving federal food assistance face higher prices than those in urban Honolulu, current U.S. law on the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) program, once known as “food stamps,” bases its grants to Hawaii recipients on Honolulu’s food costs.
Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda’s Feeding Rural Families Act would amend SNAP formulas to take regional disparities into account. There is precedent: SNAP funding for Alaska, unlike Hawaii, factors in these regional costs.
Seems fair to calculate food assistance by actual need — rather than the political pull of any one state.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.