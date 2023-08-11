Health Department warns of uptick in COVID hospitalizations

State health officials are reminding the public to be vigilant as COVID-19 numbers rise, particularly as hospitalizations continue to increase.

On Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Health reported a seven-day average of 128 new cases, with average positivity statewide rising to 15.5%, up from 12.0% the previous week.

The number of COVID- 19 patients landing in hospitals rose for the fourth week in a row, with a seven-day average of 103 per day reported Wednesday, up from 47 per day in early July.

It was the first time the average surpassed 100 per day since September of last year.

The rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions in Hawaii is in line with those in the U.S., which have also been increasing in recent weeks.

With hospital admission rates for Honolulu and Maui counties at 10.4 per 100,000, both are considered to be at the medium level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

The percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-19 — another indicator — has also risen in Hawaii, and at 3.0% to 4.4%, is considered moderate.

DOH is urging members of the public to do their part to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, especially as more patients are admitted to hospitals on Oahu and Maui due to the devastating wildfires.

“The sudden increase in hospitalizations from the tragic wildfires highlights the need to preserve hospital capacity and prevent hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a news release. “While most people will have mild illness, taking personal steps can help reduce the risk of severe infection and further spread of the virus.”

This includes wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask such as an N95 in public indoor spaces or congregate settings; self- testing before visiting someone at high risk; and being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those who are ages 50 and older or at higher risk should discuss treatments such as Paxlovid with their health care provider to reduce risk of hospitalization or death.

The World Health Organization recently classified omicron subvariant EG.5 — now the dominant strain in the U.S. — as a variant of interest, but said there is no evidence it results in more severe infections.

Federal authorities are expected to roll out an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall targeting the XBB strains.

Maui Memorial Medical Center has since Tuesday night continued to treat patients with burns, smoke inhalation and other trauma-related injuries such as falls or abrasions sustained during evacuations from wildland fires.

As of Thursday evening, Maui Memorial said it had admitted six patients in-house, with none in ICU. Some patients have been transferred to Oahu for specialty services, including fire-related injuries.

Hawaii Pacific Health confirmed it admitted three patients from Maui to its Straub burn unit in critical condition. The Queen’s Health Systems confirmed its facilities also are treating several patients from Maui and Hawaii island as a result of the wildfires.