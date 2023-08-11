On the Move: Emily Rawlings, Jason Adaniya and Tyler Hodson

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the following personnel changes:

>> Emily Rawlings has been appointed account manager III of the Commercial Operations unit. Rawlings has five years of industry experience and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from James Madison University in Virginia as well as a property and casualty license.

>> Jason Adaniya has been hired account manager III of the Commercial Operations. Adaniya holds a Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and political science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Juris Doctor from the UH William S. Richardson School of Law.

>> Tyler Hodson has been appointed account manager III of Surety/Commercial Operations. Hodson has 10 years of surety and insurance experience. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business.

